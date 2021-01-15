Another Bugs-eyed view of life in Lower Albany

PREMIUM

Retired Makhanda entomologist Brian “Bugs” Wilmot is preserving a slice of Settler heritage with his light-hearted new book, LA Lore iii True Blue.



Recording the wisdom and wit of local farming personalities in quirky Eastern Cape lingo, LA Lore by Wilmot and Quentin Hogg carries stories and anecdotes from the “boets” and “swaers” of the Lower Albany district...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.