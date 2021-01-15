Anele hits back at car seat critics

Radio personality Anele Mdoda is a clapback queen and this week left a hater spinning when they questioned her parenting skills.

Anele was documenting her day, like she often does, on Twitter when some users criticised her for posting a picture of her son in a vehicle while not in a car seat.

One follower posted a picture of a child in a car seat, along with the regulations that all children under 3 years old should be in one while travelling.

Anele deleted the post and when the critic claimed victory, she quickly put him in his place.

“No actually. I deleted it because it had my son's school name and you know you low lives with nothing else to do.”

She added that she was “parked at the school already”, and told the troll to “please drop dead as soon as possible”.

Anele has always been candid about motherhood and in a social media post last year, said she had a habit of making decisions for her son, Alakhe, without involving him.

“I have this terrible habit of deciding on Alakhe’s behalf. Example: I will ask everyone else what they want and I decide for him. Yesterday he asked me to please ask him what he wants. Mom reprimanded. He is 4 so nam I thought he is too young. I almost cried won’t lie.”