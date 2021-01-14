YouTubeBlackVoices creator class of 2021 — Nicolette Mashile and Owamie Hlongwane have 'big plans'

2021 has started on a high note for SA YouTube stars Owamie Hlongwane and Nicolette Mashile who have made it into YouTube's inaugural black voices creator class, proving the magnitude of influencer culture in SA.

Owamie and Nicolette are among 20 YouTubers from the continent and 132 content creators globally, who will receive funding to help develop their content. The group will also attend a three-week incubator programme, receive training, attend workshops and networking programmes.

YouTube is excited to support and amplify the voices of black creatives, said Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

“African creators on YouTube are reshaping the power of our platform by providing a unique perspective on all manner of topics from fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness. Through their content, these creators continue to raise the bar for how others engage with their audiences and build community on our platform,” he said.

Nicolette, known among her 129,000 YouTube subscribers as the “financial bunny,” applied for the programme last year. She found out about it during a virtual interaction with other black content creators facilitated by Okosi.