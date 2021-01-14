Prince Kaybee on some artists 'not making it back' after the pandemic

Though he believes that some artists might not financially survive the pandemic, Kaybee also gave some advice on how artists can negotiate with big brands who want to use their craft.

“Big brands know artists need money right now so they would wanna use your song for a campaign but pay you a minimal amount.”

While acknowledging that it was a tricky “business” time for people in the industry, Kaybee then posed a question to musicians on whether they had negotiated the right amount of money that'll help sustain them during the pandemic.

“Yes you need the money but what if the pandemic goes for a year again? Did you negotiate well enough to keep you afloat for the duration of this crisis?”