Ayanda Borotho's heartfelt tribute to Lindiwe Ndlovu

As Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to skyrocket, a sense of fear has gripped the nation.

Author and actress Ayanda Borotho said it feels like everyone is living on “borrowed time”.

The actress shared her views on life in her emotional tribute to the late veteran actress Lindiwe Ndlovu, who died on Monday.

Lindiwe’s agent, Lynne Higgins of Gaenor Artiste Management, confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday evening that the star had died in her sleep due to health complications.

Lindiwe was known for her roles in several major productions, including Mazinyo Dot Q, Ses'Top La, Stokvel, Soul City, Scandal!, Isidingo, Home Affairs, Lockdown and Isono.

Saddened by the news of Lindiwe’s passing, Ayanda took to Instagram to remind her followers how “fragile” life was.

She said time isn’t guaranteed so one has to live and make the most of their time on earth.

“Life is so fickle. We live on borrowed time. The next few minutes of our lives are not guaranteed. Nothing is. We are not in control. God is,” Ayanda said.

The Isibaya actress also shared how important it was not to hold grudges and to be kind to one another.

“May we learn to forgive, to be kinder, more courageous, to be truthful, to walk in love and light, and to leave this world better than we found it.”