WATCH | Somizi impressed by gift from self-taught string artist
“This beautiful young South African started practising her string art during Covid-19.”
A self-taught artist has caught the heart of media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung who can't help but rave about her craft.
In what Somizi thought was going to be “business as usual” at the Bathu offices turned out to be a mind-blowing experience for the Idols SA judge as he was taken by surprise and gifted with a beautiful string portrait of his book, Dinner At Somizi's.
Somizi took to Instagram to share a video of the amazing string art that had the letter S and his cookbook cover page on it.
“So, this beautiful young talented South African, look what she did ... she is self-taught and she started practising during Covid-19.”
Somizi then proceeded to show off some of the artist's artwork she did which were placed around the office.
“She made this portrait using strings, like strings. So, I'm here at the meeting with Theo at Bathu and I get this beautiful surprise.
“Like guys, God is beautiful and God exists. Like, this is God's given talent. Look at this! Just strings, aowa, ah a. What a talent!” Somizi, amazed at the artist's skills, enthused.
Somizi expressed how it was important for South Africans to support young budding artists. “People, let's support each other, let's support local ... definitely there's talent in SA. Wow!”
In March last year, in his bid to support local, Somizi urged fans to buy from street vendors before lockdown got implemented for the first time in SA.
While President Cyril Ramaphosa initially had plans to have the lockdown last for 21 days, Somizi at the time urged those stocking up to get their fresh fruit and veggies from street vendors while they could.
This was after the president's announcement that the national lockdown was going to see street vendors moved from their selling points while grocery stores and essential services would continue to operate.
In a video he posted on Instagram, Somizi encouraged his followers to support the vendors so they have an income to sustain them during the lockdown.
“I am doing my part and encouraging people to do their part. Go to the vendors first and support them. Buy what you can, what you need, but also what you can get at any other supermarket. The supermarkets are going to survive, they (vendors) won't survive the 21 days,” Somizi said in the video.
He listed some of the products the vendors sell and said: “Go support local, go support street vendors. It is very important.”
