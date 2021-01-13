WATCH | Somizi impressed by gift from self-taught string artist

A self-taught artist has caught the heart of media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung who can't help but rave about her craft.

In what Somizi thought was going to be “business as usual” at the Bathu offices turned out to be a mind-blowing experience for the Idols SA judge as he was taken by surprise and gifted with a beautiful string portrait of his book, Dinner At Somizi's.

Somizi took to Instagram to share a video of the amazing string art that had the letter S and his cookbook cover page on it.

“So, this beautiful young talented South African, look what she did ... she is self-taught and she started practising during Covid-19.”

Somizi then proceeded to show off some of the artist's artwork she did which were placed around the office.

“She made this portrait using strings, like strings. So, I'm here at the meeting with Theo at Bathu and I get this beautiful surprise.

“Like guys, God is beautiful and God exists. Like, this is God's given talent. Look at this! Just strings, aowa, ah a. What a talent!” Somizi, amazed at the artist's skills, enthused.

Somizi expressed how it was important for South Africans to support young budding artists. “People, let's support each other, let's support local ... definitely there's talent in SA. Wow!”