Mam’Mkhize drops life advice

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has touched on the importance of understanding people are not meant to be in your life forever.

To motivate her followers on Instagram, Mam’Mkhize shared a powerful message about the journey of life and how vital it was to live out life’s experiences, good or bad.

“It starts with our parents. We always thought they will be with us on our journey but at some stage our parents do step down, leaving us on this journey alone.

“Then we meet other people who board on this train and they will be significant. I am talking about our siblings, friends, children and, most importantly, the love of our lives.”

She said while many will step down and leave "a permanent vacuum", others will go unnoticed and you won’t realise they vacated their seat.

"Which is very sad when you think about it," the businesswoman said.

Mam'Mkhize described life as a "train ride" filled with "joy, sorrow, fantasy, expectations, hellos, goodbyes and farewells".

"The mystery to everyone is : We do not know at which station we will find ourselves step down on. So we must live in the best way. Love, forgive, offer the best of who you are!"

The star said it was important to do this because when the time comes for many to "step down" and leave their seats empty, they will leave behind beautiful memories for those who will continue to travel on the train of life.

"I wish you a joyful journey this year on the train of life. Reap success and give a lot of love. More importantly, give thanks for the journey.

"Make your own path with those who love and like your vibes. They will follow you always."