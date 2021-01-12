'House Kolisi survived Covid-19': Rachel Kolisi grateful to have beaten coronavirus

Businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, has shared an update on her family's Covid-19 battle, saying they all have survived the virus.

In an Instagram post, Rachel shared that her family was Covid-free after being in isolation for almost two weeks.

“Personally I’m still fatigued and dare I say a bit of a space head — struggling to focus. Also, smell and taste is still not 100%," she said.

Rachel expressed her gratitude to her followers and health-care workers who messaged her during the time.

“So many people have loved ones fighting for their lives or have lost loved ones to this virus. My DMs have been flooded with people who have tested positive and immediately are flooded with anxiety.

“I also received tons of messages from health-care workers sharing their utter exhaustion and daily trauma experiences. I have loved seeing how people have connected on my previous posts about Covid sharing advice and encouragement — more of this please, in general,” said Rachel.