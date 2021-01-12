'House Kolisi survived Covid-19': Rachel Kolisi grateful to have beaten coronavirus
Businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, has shared an update on her family's Covid-19 battle, saying they all have survived the virus.
In an Instagram post, Rachel shared that her family was Covid-free after being in isolation for almost two weeks.
“Personally I’m still fatigued and dare I say a bit of a space head — struggling to focus. Also, smell and taste is still not 100%," she said.
Rachel expressed her gratitude to her followers and health-care workers who messaged her during the time.
“So many people have loved ones fighting for their lives or have lost loved ones to this virus. My DMs have been flooded with people who have tested positive and immediately are flooded with anxiety.
“I also received tons of messages from health-care workers sharing their utter exhaustion and daily trauma experiences. I have loved seeing how people have connected on my previous posts about Covid sharing advice and encouragement — more of this please, in general,” said Rachel.
Rachel tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the end of 2020 and shared the struggles of her self-isolating away from her husband and their children.
“It’s been so rough and scary at times, especially when you have small kids who don’t understand why they can’t touch you,” she said the time.
Two weeks later, she shared that her youngest daughter Keziah and Siya's sister Liphelo were also infected by the virus.
In an emotional post, Siya described his wife's experience as a “rollercoaster” ride and said it was difficult not physically being next to her while she fought the virus.
“Date nights have changed a bit. It’s been a rollercoaster experience. I tested negative, which I’m incredibly grateful for! Seeing how hard it’s been for Rachel has not been easy, especially when I can’t physically be with her,” he said.
“It's definitely taken a toll on the kids not having their mom with us. I’ve picked up all the household responsibility and for the first time ever, I realised what it’s been like when I go on tours. It’s not easy.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.