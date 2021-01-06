Prayers for Dr Dre after brain aneurysm puts star in ICU

Prayers and well wishes have flooded social media amid reports that US hip-hop producer and businessman Andre “Dr Dre” Young is in ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm.

According to TMZ, Dre was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday and immediately taken to ICU. Doctors are unsure what caused the bleeding.

People US reported the star was stable and lucid on Tuesday.

The news sent shock waves across social media as close friends and fans filled timelines with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

In a statement on his Instagram page on Wednesday morning, Dre said he was “doing great” and would be home soon.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!"

Dre topped the local Twitter trends list as SA fans joined Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Missy Elliot to wish him the best.