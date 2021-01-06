Kayise Ngqula: 'I know what it is like to pull yourself out of a dark place'

With sadness and devastation in the air, TV presenter and actress Kayise Ngqula has empathised with many who can't seem to see light at the end of the tunnel.

In an emotional social media post on Wednesday, the TV presenter, who lost her husband Farai Sibanda in a car accident in 2019, shared her goal to love herself this year.

"I love me some me, scars, extra tummy rolls and all. Life is just too short to live it not liking who and what I am. What I can change I will, and only to my heart's fulfillment, nobody else. What I can’t, oh well, that’s the package I come in, that’s how it goes."

Kayise said though the world was dealing with a lot of loss, she hopes to maintain optimism this year regardless of what may come her way.

"With all the devastation and sadness going around, I hope to maintain this stance in 2021 because I for one know how hard it is to pull yourself out of a dark place. Peace, light and joy are my portion".