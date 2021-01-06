Kayise Ngqula: 'I know what it is like to pull yourself out of a dark place'
With sadness and devastation in the air, TV presenter and actress Kayise Ngqula has empathised with many who can't seem to see light at the end of the tunnel.
In an emotional social media post on Wednesday, the TV presenter, who lost her husband Farai Sibanda in a car accident in 2019, shared her goal to love herself this year.
"I love me some me, scars, extra tummy rolls and all. Life is just too short to live it not liking who and what I am. What I can change I will, and only to my heart's fulfillment, nobody else. What I can’t, oh well, that’s the package I come in, that’s how it goes."
Kayise said though the world was dealing with a lot of loss, she hopes to maintain optimism this year regardless of what may come her way.
"With all the devastation and sadness going around, I hope to maintain this stance in 2021 because I for one know how hard it is to pull yourself out of a dark place. Peace, light and joy are my portion".
Kayise and her husband were involved in a car accident in June 2019 which left them both hospitalised.
Last year, the former Our Perfect Wedding presenter reflected on the pain of losing her husband in an episode on her YouTube channel After Dark with Kayise .
In the episode, she thanked her family for the love and support they showed her during the difficult times.
“My mother, you could see she was taking strain having to care for me and my eight-month-old baby. She did it with such grace, commitment and love. I remember bawling my eyes out when she looked at me and said, 'I wish I could take away your pain'.”
The presenter said her mother helped nurture her back to full health after the accident because she could not walk, bath without help or drive.
“When we came back from the funeral I think is when I really felt the love and support from my family, friends and most certainly from SA. I probably would have never made it without my family”.
