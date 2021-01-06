Cassper on GBV: Cops are looking for alcohol but not people who are missing and abused

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has again slammed police for not doing enough to address the scourges of gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking, claiming they are too focused on “looking for alcohol”.

The star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his shock at a post about a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing, asking when the war against women and children would end.

“Not this again. When is this going to stop? SA isn't safe for women and children,” he wrote.

He said police were too busy spending time enforcing the booze ban under lockdown level 3.

“Cops are all over looking for alcohol but not people who are missing and abused.”