Cassper on GBV: Cops are looking for alcohol but not people who are missing and abused
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has again slammed police for not doing enough to address the scourges of gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking, claiming they are too focused on “looking for alcohol”.
The star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his shock at a post about a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing, asking when the war against women and children would end.
“Not this again. When is this going to stop? SA isn't safe for women and children,” he wrote.
He said police were too busy spending time enforcing the booze ban under lockdown level 3.
“Cops are all over looking for alcohol but not people who are missing and abused.”
Many of his followers agreed, while others called for patience and said police “can't be everywhere”.
Cassper was one of the most vocal celebs on the topic last year, calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop talking and start acting against GBV.
“Mr President! The women and children in our communities are perishing at the hands of men! All we hear is 'we need to do better', but nothing is ever done. It is not getting better! When will this doing better begin?”
