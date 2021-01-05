WATCH | Rasta’s painting of Khanyi Mbau leaves her in stitches

Socialite Khanyi Mbau was finally painted by TL-infamous Rasta the Artist, and her reaction is definitely one for the books!

The Ubusuku Bonke hitmaker was gifted the portrait by Rasta himself at the Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards hosted by Khanyi.

The awards event featured music powerhouses Soulful G, Trompies and Nokwazi Dlamini.

In a video posted to Twitter, the star was seen literally LOL-ing at the painting.