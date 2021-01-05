Khanyi Mbau on booze ban: 'Many cannot earn a living to support their families, save their livelihood'
The star also questioned how much of a role the alcohol ban played in the lack of trauma patients in hospitals over New Year's
Reality TV star and businesswoman Khanyi Mbau has urged the government to consider allowing the sale of alcohol for a limited number of days per week to save the liquor industry and the livelihoods of its employees.
“The reason that I'm raising this is because it's January, schools are about to reopen, there are families, people that work in the liquor industry that cannot go back to work, earn a living to support their families and make sure that their children go to school,” she said in a video posted on Twitter.
Khanyi, who is also in the alcohol industry and owns a gin brand, said she is worried about her employees.
“I am in the alcohol industry. I have gin. What happens to my staff? What do I do to help them live their lives and have a better 2021 that was better than 2020? I feel like maybe we need to look at another strategy instead of banning it completely, maybe have a few days open just to support the industry so people can live,” she said.
Khanyi also emphasised the importance of drinking responsibly to curb the spread of the coronavirus. She urged alcohol consumers to drink in their homes, wear masks and avoid gatherings.
“Drink responsibly. Consume your alcohol in your house alone and wear a mask. Wear a mask. Corona is a thing because now we are costing families their income, kids won’t be able to go to school, get uniforms and books due to the alcohol ban,” she said.
A recent report from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital revealed that its trauma unit had no patients on New Year's Day for the first time in history.
Professional nurse Busi Ramafoko praised the government for implementing the lockdown and temporary ban on the sale of alcohol.
On this, Khanyi said this proved that South Africans are capable of celebrating New Year's without causing accidents. However, she also questioned whether this was because of the absence of alcohol or due to the strict curfew.
“That is great news. It means that South Africans have gotten to a point where we can celebrate New Year's Eve without hurting ourselves or hurting other people but now the question is: was it because law enforcement was out, there was a strict curfew and no parties were allowed?
“I doubt that banning alcohol the day that the president spoke made all the alcohol disappear. I mean, people had alcohol in their homes.
“I'm proud of you SA, you did well. No-one got hurt this December, no-one got hurt over the festive season but guys let us think about those families please, save their livelihoods,” she said.
