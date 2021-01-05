Here’s what fans thought of Rasta’s painting of Big Zulu
While he's known for missing the mark on the portraits he usually paints, Lebani 'Rasta' Sirenje's latest work has left social media users thinking he did a pretty decent job at last.
The controversial artist had tongues wagging at the weekend after he shared a portrait of Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu.
Rasta took to social media and shared a glimpse of the artwork, with a caption that read, “2020 is the year siyenza imali eningi, wallets zethu zequmbe, nina nithini.”
2020 is the year siyenza imali eningi, wallets zethu zequmbe, nina nithini. @BigZulu_ZN pic.twitter.com/MC74uVwD7F— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) January 1, 2021
Though he usually faces the Twitter firing squad for not getting his paintings on point, some took to Rasta's mentions and revealed how he did a pretty good job with his artwork of the rapper.
Here are some of the reactions:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.