Here’s what fans thought of Rasta’s painting of Big Zulu

While he's known for missing the mark on the portraits he usually paints, Lebani 'Rasta' Sirenje's latest work has left social media users thinking he did a pretty decent job at last.

The controversial artist had tongues wagging at the weekend after he shared a portrait of Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu.

Rasta took to social media and shared a glimpse of the artwork, with a caption that read, “2020 is the year siyenza imali eningi, wallets zethu zequmbe, nina nithini.”