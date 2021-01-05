Leisure

Cassper on amapiano hate: 'We gonna hear Drake do it soon & y’all gonna love it'

By Masego Seemela - 05 January 2021
Cassper wonders why South Africans were hating on him when he first started joining the Amapiano wave.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/ Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has dragged South Africans for not appreciating him when he first hopped onto the amapiano wave, predicting that Canadian rapper Drake will soon join the genre.

The rapper took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on Mzansi not supporting local artists when they evolve.

He said that he did not understand why people did not back him when he ventured into Amapiano, but rather ridiculed him for not being a “real hip-hop rapper”.

He added that he wouldn't be surprised at people's overwhelming reaction when rapper Drake drops an amapiano song.

In November last year, Cassper suggested he remains a legend despite being snubbed for not being “hip-hop” enough for the industry.

He said that because the industry puts artists into a “hip-hop box”, they are killing their integrity.

Kana last year I wasn't on that (SA's hottest MCs) list because I rapped on amapiano and kwaito beats. Hahaha! They said I would be mad and rant to create talkabilty. Then shhhhh ... y'all killing your own credibility and the culture is also going to the pits. What will remain is the real! Legend!” Cassper wrote.

