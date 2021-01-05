Cassper on amapiano hate: 'We gonna hear Drake do it soon & y’all gonna love it'
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has dragged South Africans for not appreciating him when he first hopped onto the amapiano wave, predicting that Canadian rapper Drake will soon join the genre.
The rapper took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on Mzansi not supporting local artists when they evolve.
He said that he did not understand why people did not back him when he ventured into Amapiano, but rather ridiculed him for not being a “real hip-hop rapper”.
He added that he wouldn't be surprised at people's overwhelming reaction when rapper Drake drops an amapiano song.
I tweet to teach but all they wanna do is reply and trend. If we could just learn how to appreciate our own authentic arists and sounds before they are exploited. We gone hear Drake on Amapiano soon and yall gonna love it. Why yall got mad when I did it is just beyond me.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 4, 2021
Ofcos i do. Word is he got a few Mapiano records on his album. Hopefully they make the album and I don't jinx things for anybody but it would dope for the sound to get out. Would be dope for the sound to come out. Hope they don't take the shine away from where it comes from doe. https://t.co/16DTNLju91— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 4, 2021
In November last year, Cassper suggested he remains a legend despite being snubbed for not being “hip-hop” enough for the industry.
He said that because the industry puts artists into a “hip-hop box”, they are killing their integrity.
“Kana last year I wasn't on that (SA's hottest MCs) list because I rapped on amapiano and kwaito beats. Hahaha! They said I would be mad and rant to create talkabilty. Then shhhhh ... y'all killing your own credibility and the culture is also going to the pits. What will remain is the real! Legend!” Cassper wrote.
