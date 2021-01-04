Somizi: Was your festive so bad you're interested in what's happening between me, Vusi & Mohale?

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has clapped back at nosy social media users for intervening in his love life.

While he's usually friendly with his followers on social media, a fuming Somizi took to Twitter to reprimand tweeps fixated on his romantic relationship.

Somizi asked tweeps whether their festive was “that bad” that they're interested in what was happening between him, singer Vusi Nova and husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo.

“Hayi, it must be bad shem askies. How can I help bathong” he added, asking Mohale and Vusi to step in.