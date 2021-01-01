Sbahle Mpisane reflects on her 2020: 'Action will get you results'

Reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane took to Instagram to reflect on her 2020, reminding fans there is still opportunity on its way in the new year.

With 2020 reaching an end, people across the globe have been reflecting on the tumultuous, rollercoaster of a year we had.

In a post to round off the year, the Kwa Mam'Mkhize star penned a letter with some advice to fans about the future. She suggested that instead of looking at the new year as a new beginning, we should continue on our paths of success: to make up for time lost.

“Without an end, there would be no new start. I await for a fresh start as it’s been a year of so many intense levels. No matter how disappointing and painful this year has been for most of us, including myself, I have personally learnt so much more from it,” Sbahle wrote.

The 'fitness bunny' also had some lessons on love and friendship.

“Take some time to question the relationships you have kept, the strength of your support system, your hand reach to many others without expecting a return, decoding the various meanings of silence, love and so much more, etc.

“2021 is for you to perfect what you lacked in 2020! It won’t be an easy adjustment but it will forever be worthwhile,” said Sbahle.