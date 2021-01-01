Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz gushes over 'future makhoti' DJ Zinhle

Smitten and in love, Black Motion's Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mohosana has wished "future makoti", award-winning DJ Zinhle, a sweet happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Murdah penned a message to the Umlilo hitmaker, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Wednesday.

On Instagram Stories, the star posted a snap of him and Zinhle sitting on a huge rock, with the words: “To future makhoti, I wish you a happy birthday and many more. May you fulfil all your heart's desires while staying humble and kind as you are. This is your day, enjoy it."