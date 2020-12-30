Leisure

Anele Mdoda hits back at new Covid-19 variant being labelled 'the SA strain'

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 30 December 2020
Anele Mdoda has shared her frustration about the new variant of the coronavirus being labelled as South African.
Radio host Anele Mdoda has added her voice to the outcry over a mutated Covid-19 virus being labelled the "South African coronavirus strain".

It all started when The Japan Times published an article on Tuesday reporting Japan had confirmed its first case of the "South African coronavirus strain".

The variant was confirmed by health minister Zweli Mkhize earlier this month and has driven the nation's second wave of infections. Another mutation of the virus has been discovered in the UK.

People across Twitter caught wind of the article, and a backlash ensued.

Many felt SA was being unfairly blamed for the new variant of the virus and flooded the publication's Twitter mentions to air their grievances.

947 Breakfast Club host Anele weighed in on the article's headline, saying countries were playing a game over who was to blame for the virus.

“I see this tennis y'all are playing!” said Anele.

Many of the star's followers agreed and shared their own thoughts on the issue.

Check out the responses below:

Anele has previously shared her opinions about the coronavirus, and, after revealing she had contracted the virus, warned fans that Covid-19 has "no rules". 

“Covid-19 has no rules. It does what it wants. It grows where it wants. It attacks as it pleases and takes whomever it wants. Brace yourselves,” she tweeted earlier this month.

