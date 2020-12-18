'Why did she keep quiet for so long?' - Here's what Mzansi thought of Norma Mngoma's explosive interview

Should Norma Mngoma have spoken out, and if so, why only now?

This is the biggest question on social media after an explosive interview done by Mngoma, the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba.

In an exclusive interview with eNCA on Thursday, Mngoma alleged that Gigaba visited the corruption-accused Gupta family at their compound in Saxonwold and received money from the controversial family.

She also claimed that Gigaba is a “porn addict” and said this and his wandering eye were some of the reasons why their marriage ended.