Black Motion's Murdah praises his 'girlfriend' DJ Zinhle with cute IG post

It looks like love is in the air for DJ Zinhle and her alleged new bae Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mahosana ... so much so that Murdah couldn't help but show his admiration for the Umlilo hitmaker.

The pair haven't confirmed publicly that they're an official item, however Zinhle and the Black Motion's DJ have been steaming things up on the socials.

They have been sharing loved-up snaps of each other on their Instagram Stories and this has kept the rumour mill going. In one of his latest posts, Murdah couldn't help but gush about Zinhle. Appearing totally smitten, Murdah took to Instagram and gave Zinhle praise for being the best in the music game.

He started his sweet praise with a prayer only for “legends” intimating that Zinhle could not be touched when it came to making great music.

With a cute pink background and Zinhle's gorgeous snap centring the post, Murdah went on to pen a young praise poem for his bae claiming she was “the god of Sandton, his lord and saviour and the one who was Mandela's buddy”.