Mzansi reacts to Duduzane Zuma signing Somizi’s book and returning it

Social media users are in a frenzy after media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung revealed that Duduzane Zuma signed a copy of his cookbook.

A super excited Somizi took to Twitter and let it be known that the former president's son and SA's bae has left a cute message inside one of his cookbooks.

With a caption that read, “Thank you buddy”, Somizi shared two snaps, one of Duduzane holding his cookbook and the other of a sweet congratulatory note the people's bae wrote for him.

“To my brother Somizi, well done. Onwards and upwards,” read the message from Duduzane before he sealed it with his famous signature.