WATCH | Pearl Thusi puts her own twist on the #DuduzaneChallenge

As the #DuduzaneChallenge continues to cause chaos on the internet with videos of people strutting their power walks, actress Pearl Thusi has shut the net down after flexing on her own version called the “Land Edition”.

The actress took to social media and filmed herself wearing a full camouflage-detailed outfit showing off how much garden space she owned.

With Big Zulu’s iMali Eningi featuring Riky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai playing in her flex video, Pearl can be seen giving Mzansi the twirl as she shows off her killa body with the backdrop of her massive garden space.

Pearl made it clear that she was all about investing in land and her followers were left in awe about how focused she was about acquiring property.