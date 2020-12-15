Simphiwe Dana slams 'useless' Nathi Mthethwa for failing artists
'I’m finally understanding we have a useless minister of arts and culture'
Simphiwe Dana lashed out against arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa for "failing" artists since the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA.
The songstress took to Twitter on Sunday to call out the minister after she revealed that, thanks to a few recent gigs, she was finally able to pay her bills, without help from the minister and his department.
"For the first time in a while, I can pay bills. You don’t know what it means to me. South Africa, do better by your artists! This is so embarrassing," Simphiwe tweeted.
The songstress, who identified herself as a "higher tier artist", explained that her rant was motivated by the struggles she endured this year.
Simphiwe said she was calling out government because she felt it had "debased" her despite the quality music she has released during a career that spans more than 15 years.
"The fact that I’m a whole IT artist and general thinker and you debase me like this. After all the quality music I’ve given you."
The songstress also called out the minister's "useless spokesperson", whom she said "just hates everyone".
This isn't the first time Simphiwe has called out the minister on Twitter.
In May, when the country was still in the level 5 lockdown, she took to Twitter to engage with the department, saying she was yet to receive a response to her application for relief as an artist, 70 days after her initial application.
“It’s been over 70 days since lockdown, I haven’t gotten a response to my Covid-19 proposal. Could you update us on what the hold up is?” she asked at the time.
Their interaction ended amicably after the minister replied to her tweets and promised to see to it that the Ndiredi hitmaker received assistance.
Fast forward to December, Simphiwe said in retrospect she had been optimistic the minister would eventually help artists. She also admitted she has held back on heavily criticising Nathi because she's especially fond of him.
"I’m finally understanding we have a useless minister of arts and culture! I tried, because I love him, and I love you! But I owe you the truth."
When asked by a tweep why she was fond of the minister, she said it was because they shared a birthday.
"Literally we are born on the same day! Literally! So I gave him time. And I’m embarrassed and frustrated with his actions," Simphiwe tweeted.
