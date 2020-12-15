Simphiwe Dana slams 'useless' Nathi Mthethwa for failing artists

Simphiwe Dana lashed out against arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa for "failing" artists since the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA.

The songstress took to Twitter on Sunday to call out the minister after she revealed that, thanks to a few recent gigs, she was finally able to pay her bills, without help from the minister and his department.

"For the first time in a while, I can pay bills. You don’t know what it means to me. South Africa, do better by your artists! This is so embarrassing," Simphiwe tweeted.

The songstress, who identified herself as a "higher tier artist", explained that her rant was motivated by the struggles she endured this year.