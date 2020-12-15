Lebo Mashile reacts to Lebo M’s 'triggering to watch' reality show

Poet Lebo Mashile has called out well-known producer and composer Lebo M's role on his new reality show as being that of a “patriarch who bullies and silences the people around him”.

Taking to Twitter, the poet shared her views on the show with a thread where she addresses toxic entertainment that empowers the creator.

In her first tweet, Lebo took jabs at American president Donald Trump over how his “BS” content that was aired on TV was consumed as entertainment, which she believed helped him build his political platform.

The poet then went on to take jabs at Lebo M's reality show, calling it “horrible”, as she wondered why South Africans were giving the composer so much “energy”.

“Can consuming such ever just be entertainment?” she asked her followers.