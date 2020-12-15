Cassper Nyovest celebrates winning Song Of The Year at #SAHHA2020

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is having an amazing birthday month and he got his cherry on top when he won big at the 2020 SA Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA).

The rapper will have a lot to celebrate when he hosts his two birthday bashes in the next few days.

This after Cassper bagged three of the most coveted awards at the annual event - Best Male artist, Best Album for Any Minute Now and Song of The Year for Good For That - on Saturday night and aired live on SABC1.

“I’m excited to walk away as the biggest winner at #SAHHA2020 this year. Taking home the Song of The Year title was definitely the cherry on top and the best way to usher in my birthday,” said Cassper.