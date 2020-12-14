Rapper Tshego owns up to his mistakes: I was fully a drug addict when I made 'Hennessy'

RnB and hip hop singer Tshego has revealed he was a full-blown drug addict when he made his 2016 hit song Hennessy.

The No Ties hitmaker lifted the lid on his past mistakes, stating on Twitter how the song helped him see taking drugs didn't no longer made sense.

In a tweet that saw social media users applauding him for his honesty, Tshego claimed that after quitting drugs, he was good friends with his demons.