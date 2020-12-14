Rapper Tshego owns up to his mistakes: I was fully a drug addict when I made 'Hennessy'
RnB and hip hop singer Tshego has revealed he was a full-blown drug addict when he made his 2016 hit song Hennessy.
The No Ties hitmaker lifted the lid on his past mistakes, stating on Twitter how the song helped him see taking drugs didn't no longer made sense.
In a tweet that saw social media users applauding him for his honesty, Tshego claimed that after quitting drugs, he was good friends with his demons.
As smart as I was I made mistakes too. I was fully a drug addict when I made Hennessy.— T⚡️H E G O (@OfficialTshego) December 10, 2020
That’s the song that made drugs not make sense anymore. At least I’m good with my demons. We good friends.
Prior to his tweet, in which he opened up about being on drugs when he made his hit song, Tshego shared the importance of learning to value yourself with his followers.
Knowing your worth can only come from some kind of knowledge, so learn.— T⚡️H E G O (@OfficialTshego) December 10, 2020
Speaking about knowing his worth, the singer shared how he refused to sell the master to his first album for anything less than R6m, claiming that's why he was still an independent artist.
After Ghetto Ruff in 2014 I went on to tell Universal it’ll be R6 million minimum if they want the masters on 1 album. They refused, and that’s why I’m still independent 😂— T⚡️H E G O (@OfficialTshego) December 10, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.