Christmas show with a twist
’Tis the season to be jolly, albeit under uncommon circumstances, and Port Elizabeth multi-skilled entertainer Mark Rose-Christie brings a Christmas treat to the shores of his hometown to kick off the season next week.
Rose-Christie will star in a six-day Christmas Variety Show at the Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society (Pemads) Little Theatre from December 18 to 23...
