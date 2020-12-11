Christmas show with a twist

’Tis the season to be jolly, albeit under uncommon circumstances, and Port Elizabeth multi-skilled entertainer Mark Rose-Christie brings a Christmas treat to the shores of his hometown to kick off the season next week.



Rose-Christie will star in a six-day Christmas Variety Show at the Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society (Pemads) Little Theatre from December 18 to 23...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.