WATCH | AKA makes big money moves by opening posh restaurant in Durban
“I am now part owner of my very own spot, Cuba Lounge BLK ... take a look ... #AKAgoesBananas.”
Talk about securing the bag and nothing else! Rapper AKA has just announced that he is now part owner of his very own spot, Cuba BLK, which is located at the Moses Mabhida Stadium Complex, Durban.
The Supa Mega took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to share the news of his new business venture that will see patrons socialising at the posh restaurant and nightclub.
AKA even shared a video, giving fans a glimpse of what his new joint looks like.
Here's a first look at AKA's luxurious social hangout:
I am now part OWNER of my very own spot @cubaloungeblk ... take a look ... #AKAgoesBananas 🍌 pic.twitter.com/yORCVDcmc2— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 9, 2020
AKA also revealed that the idea for the new hangout spot came from him wanting fans to enjoy his Cruz vodka in style.
“For me having my own Vodka is not enough ... I now need my very own venue for you to experience it in. This has now been achieved with Cuba BLK,” he tweeted, pulling some hype around his new venture.
For me having my own Vodka is not enough ... I now need my very own venue for you to experience it in. This has now been achieved with @cubaloungeblk ... pic.twitter.com/zeuIOFLCzt— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 9, 2020
In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, AKA credited the lockdown for helping him to re-think his brand as an entertainer in SA
"Besides finding myself labouring in the kitchen for my meals, lockdown for me personally was a period for me to think and re-think, plan and implement changes in my approach to how I maximise on the time I have at the peak and top my over ten year career in the entertainment industry.
"That's why I initiated the AKA App and the Braai Show. Through these initiatives I thought deeper and looked around for more ways to cash in – and one of those is acquiring a big stake of Cuba Lounge, to bring you Cuba BLK, in Durban."
The restaurant and nightclub is set to open its doors on December 12 at a special launch which will feature AKA as the main guest, host and entertainer.
News of Supa Mega's business move has sent the Megacy into overdrive as they stan in awe of their fave. Here are some of the reactions:
This is a dope move— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 (@TheEqualizer404) December 9, 2020
It's time to OWN, not partner or have your name something that someone else owns
Great move AKA pic.twitter.com/cR1OLARk9A
Congratulation king of hip hop . In mega we trust trust until the finish.— Lenard mazibe (@lenard_mazibe) December 9, 2020
Congratulations, Hope you read the contract very well and understood everything. Phela wena bao ropa left, right and middle center. 😩 pic.twitter.com/wQxul8FG2N— Efkay Lele Legodi ⚪ (@lele_efkay) December 9, 2020
Congrats brueh🎉🎊 and m so happy for the fact that this will open employment opportunities for some of our youth👏🏽👏🏽— Sbo_Mchunu (@Sbo_NUF) December 9, 2020
