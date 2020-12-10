WATCH | AKA makes big money moves by opening posh restaurant in Durban

Talk about securing the bag and nothing else! Rapper AKA has just announced that he is now part owner of his very own spot, Cuba BLK, which is located at the Moses Mabhida Stadium Complex, Durban.

The Supa Mega took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to share the news of his new business venture that will see patrons socialising at the posh restaurant and nightclub.

AKA even shared a video, giving fans a glimpse of what his new joint looks like.

Here's a first look at AKA's luxurious social hangout: