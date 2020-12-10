'She became a light and promise to many': Fikile Mbalula pays tribute to Gee Six Five

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has paid tribute to amapiano viral sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe, saying she was a “light and promise” to many.

Gee Six Five died on Wednesday of Covid-19 complications after being diagnosed with the virus on Monday.

According to a statement shared by her family, the Obani Lababantu hitmaker was self-isolating under the watchful eyes of family members, but unfortunately succumbed to the illness in Durban.

On Twitter, Mbalula said the viral sensation “was a gift to all of SA”.

“She came at a time when most of us were despondent because of how unfair this year [has been] to everyone,” he said.

“She became a light and promise to many that dreams can be achieved at whatever age.”