Ntsiki Mazwai calls on government to 'lead by example' by testing the Covid-19 vaccine first

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 10 December 2020
Ntsiki Mazwai says government should test the Covid-19 vaccine on its officials first.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Outspoken poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has called on the government to lead by example and trial the Covid-19 vaccine before it is administered to the masses.

Ntsiki shared her view on Tuesday as reports about a possible vaccine in SA continue to spark conversations on social media.

“Leaders must test the vaccine. @PresidencyZA lead by example,” she tweeted.

On Tuesday, Britain became the first country to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech to its population. The Sunday Times reported the vaccine was initially made available to 50 hospitals.

In SA, experts said the country needs a Covid-19 vaccine by April, but have cautioned that government must choose arefully to make sure it is best suited for the country's conditions.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni told parliament last week that government has until December 15 to fork out R500m to be part of the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme.

Government Covid-19 ministerial advisory vaccines committee member Prof Helen Rees, who chairs SA's health products regulatory authority and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations, said SA must spend its money wisely when choosing vaccines as “we don't have the deep pockets of wealthy nations”.

Many agreed with Ntsiki's request. 

Here are their responses:

