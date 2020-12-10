Kelly Khumalo discourages fans from voting for her in KZN Entertainment Awards: ‘Don’t waste your money'
Songstress Kelly Khumalo wants her fans not to “waste their money” by voting for her in the KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards which are set to take place at Durban's ICC on December 15.
The songstress discouraged her fans from voting for her in the Best Female Artist category which sees her up against her sister Zandie Khumalo, Nomcebo Zikode, Babes Wodumo, Holly Rey, Simmy, Cici, Shekinah and Zanda Zakuza.
While the winner of the category is set to bag a trophy and R100k, Kelly showed no interest in it when she replied to a tweep, who asked whether they should vote for her.
With a one-liner answer, Kelly made it clear to her fans that the awards, to her, were a waste of time.
Don’t waste your money there 😘 https://t.co/zEMfnYVaPH— The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) December 8, 2020
Even though Kelly showed no interest, one of Mzansi's faves, who's over the moon that he'll be hosting the glamorous occasion alongside actress Pearl Thusi, is media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.
Somizi shared the good news on Twitter that not only is he hosting the awards but he was nominated in two categories, Best Male TV Presenter and KZN's Most Loved.
God for us all.........its gonna be an awesome night on the 15th December pic.twitter.com/psRVWwAGQf— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 8, 2020
Somizi's news brought a lot of criticism from a tweep who expressed he'd never vote for him.
Sensing a lot of entitlement from the tweep, Somizi hit back and told him he didn't need his money or his support, if “it comes with abuse and bullying”.
“Keep it mntase, I never asked for it at all ... yerrr you must be high to think my success in life is in your hands. Take your entitlement elsewhere and leave me alone,” Somizi said in his clapback to the tweep.
i will still give u the same answer again....I don't need yo money or support if it comes with abuse and bullying....keep it mntase angizukungcenga at all...yerrr u must be high to think my success in life is in yo hands.. take yo entitlement elsewhere...unye nyi la kimi— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 8, 2020
