Criselda Kananda receives honorary doctorate: 'I’m at a loss for words'
Radio personality Criselda Kananda has been handed an honorary doctorate by the University of Zululand, for all the hope and positive values she shared through her personal experiences and life lessons during her career in broadcasting.
Criselda took to Instagram to share the news of how humbled she was that she's been chosen for honouring and serving humanity.
“Today is Dr Criselda Kananda Day. This is so humbling and gratifying for me. As a broadcaster I made a choice to give hope and instil positive values using my personal experiences and life lessons,” she said.
She added how proud it made her feel to be receiving recognition of that magnitude.
“When one finally drops or stops writing, often there’s not much to show and for such a reputable institution with a proud history of producing leaders in different spheres of society.
“I’m just at a loss for words that I was chosen and honoured for serving humanity. It was never easy but so worth it.”
She also shared words she was told by Prof Sipho Seepe, who was ecstatic to be handing Criselda with her honorary degree.
“Honorary degrees are reserved for those individuals who have contributed immensely to society. The holders of honorary degrees are often pathfinders. Before an honorary degree is awarded, citations and demonstrable achievements are presented to the appropriate committees of a university.”
Seepe said that in his view, there is a distinction between a promise that a degree certificate held on one hand, and the honour that is bestowed by the university to an individual on the other.
“The latter is a recognition and validation of already work done.”
See Criselda in the academic royalty regalia and read her full post below.
