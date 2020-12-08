'I am truly blown away by the talent we have': Mmusi Maimane gives 'Kings of Joburg' thumbs-up
The Fergusons' latest offering, Kings of Joburg, has been a success with SA audiences. Even One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has given it a thumbs-up.
The Netflix's latest SA series, produced by Shona and Connie Ferguson, premiered on Friday and already has people talking.
The six-part series delves into legacy building, fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods and the effects of crime and African masculinity on families and society at large.
It stars some well-known faces such as Sello Sebotsane, Llewellyn Cordier, Zolisa Xaluva, Abdul Khoza, Cindy Mahlangu, Lunathi Mampofu and Tsholofelo Matshaba, to name a few.
According to Shona, the series was inspired by folk tales his late father used to tell him as a child.
“When I created Kings Of Joburg, I wanted to root the show in elements of love, family, conflict and power. The premise of the series is centred on the question: 'Am I my brother's keeper?' and this narrative is explored in all six episodes,” Shona explained.
“The mystical and thriller side of the story is inspired by the folk tales that I grew up learning about from my late father, Peter Harry Ferguson. These stories kept me up at night and gave me nightmares but I had to bring them to life in a tale of human conflict.”
Taking to Twitter, Maimane gave the series thumbs up, saying it was a must-watch.
“I am truly blown away by the talent we have in Mzansi,” he said.
Many social media users echoed Maimane's words, saying the show was incredible and that they hoped it would be picked up again soon for another season.
