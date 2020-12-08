Anele Mdoda contracts coronavirus: 'Covid-19 has no rules'

Media personality and 94.7 radio host Anele Mdoda has revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 after fans felt her absence on her morning radio show.

After being flooded with questions, the loved radio host shared that she had tested positive for the coronavirus on the same day as F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Taking to Twitter, she reminded people to be cautious and remember the virus “has no rules”.

“Covid-19 has no rules. It does what it wants. It grows where it wants. It attacks as it pleases and takes whomever it wants. Brace yourselves,” she tweeted.