Urban traditional duo to release new single online
Port Elizabeth urban traditional music band Ikati Esengxoweni will on Friday virtually engage fans on their latest single, Cradle of Humankind, ahead of its release.
The single is a glimpse into what the duo’s debut EP of the same name will be. The full six-track project was due for release early in 2021, the duo said...
