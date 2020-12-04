Online treat awaits fans of seasoned jazz vocalist Xolisa Dlamini

Just months after being blessed with a new album, fans of seasoned Eastern Cape jazz vocalist Xolisa Dlamini, 49, can enjoy the singer’s talent in a virtual concert from December 8.



Dlamini, who released her third album, Fire Born, in September, will perform as part of a series of monthly concerts presented by iSupport Creative Business and the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts and Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, supported by Concerts SA...

