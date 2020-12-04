Online treat awaits fans of seasoned jazz vocalist Xolisa Dlamini
Just months after being blessed with a new album, fans of seasoned Eastern Cape jazz vocalist Xolisa Dlamini, 49, can enjoy the singer’s talent in a virtual concert from December 8.
Dlamini, who released her third album, Fire Born, in September, will perform as part of a series of monthly concerts presented by iSupport Creative Business and the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts and Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, supported by Concerts SA...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.