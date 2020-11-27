Zolani Mahola continues her solo journey with fresh sounds

New single ‘Remember Who You Are’ and music video drops on Friday

Singer and actress Zolani Mahola, also known to her fans as The One Who Sings, is on a journey of reintroduction as a solo singer and her uplifting song, Remember Who You Are, is another brick of the legacy she is building.



After 17 successful years with pan-African supergroup Freshlyground, the Cape Town-based singer and change-maker is exploring new sonic terrain and flexing her creative muscles as a solo artist...

