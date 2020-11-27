Somizi credits his late father for his cooking skills

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's cookbook Dinner at Somizi’s — I Am Not A Chef ismoments away from hitting the shelves, and it's filled with heartwarming, delectable recipes.

Some recipes, like the chilli oxtail, were inspired by his late father, who was a chef at BlueWaters Hotel in Durban back in the 1980s.

The media personality launched his cookbook at an intimate affair surrounded by family, close friends and members of the media at Houghton Estate, Johannesburg on Thursday night.

While bubbles and canapés were floating around ahead of the sit down dinner, guests got to taste some of the starters and mains featured in the much-awaited cookbook.

Talking to TshisaLIVE at the event, Somizi said: "I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm every good emotion. The idea came two years ago, but the actual physical stuff started three months ago and it took about a month to cook and shoot and do everything."

Somizi said he went to his Instagram page to get inspiration from his previous dishes.

"But 60% of the recipes in the book are ones I made on the spot while I was cooking. Sometimes I make a mistake and then it becomes something else. Like the Rissoto and Tshotlo. It was over cooked and then I realised it wasn't quite bad."

Somizi explained that his cooking skills are all thanks to his fatherf.

"My dad was a chef at Bluewaters Hotel and I used to watch him cook. He was an entertainer in the kitchen. He had finesse and drama.

"I am better than him because I am exposed to better things. Hhe passed on in 1989, almost 30 years ago, so I'm definitely better than him because I have better pots, better utensils and better food, you know."

When asked which dish he thinks his dad would have loved most if he was still alive today, Somizi revealed it would've been a dish he inspired, which is also in the cookbook.

"He would love the dish he inspired, which is the chilli ox liver. That was his specialty."

The Idols SA judge also revealed that he plans to open a restaurant next year, and it will be a tapas type of eating out.

"It will be a tapas type of restaurant where you taste a bit of everything in one place. It will close at 6pm. I also plan to open a cocktail bar later next year which will be expensive. You can only have two cocktails and one cost R350."

Somizi said the cocktail bar will have an Uber lane as people won't be allowed to drive to his venue.

The cookbook will be available at all CNA stores from December 3, but can be pre-ordered on CNA's website for R295.