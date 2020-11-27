Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya is officially a married man

Since going public about their romance, Psyfo and his now wife had been heating up social media with their snaps and tributes to each other.

However, not everyone was happy for the couple when they first started dating.

In November 2017, fans criticised Psyfo for moving on “too quickly” from TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele.

Psyfo and Hulisani dated for over 10 years and were often rumoured to be close to getting married. However, fans were shocked when they announced they had split.

While the majority of the responses wished Psyfo and Aamirah well, one user suggested he was wrong to move on from Hulisani so fast.

Feeling that the user was being unfair, Psyfo told her to focus on her life and not his.

“Please don’t be rude my sister. Let me live. You focus on your life and I will do mine,” he said.