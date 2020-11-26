Refilwe Modiselle: 'A lot of people have this idea that you need to turn to government for everything'
Actress Refilwe Modiselle says taking the lead is the best way to get things done, rather than wait on handouts from the government.
The White Gold star got candid with her follower on Twitter this week, telling them to do away with the idea of needing to turn to the government for everything.
She said sometimes one has to help themself by taking a leap of faith
“Guys a lot of people have this idea that you need to turn to government for everything,” she said.
“Sometimes you have to help yourself first because we all know you'll climb Mount Kilimanjaro before you see anything actually happen. At times you honestly gotta take the lead.”
Guys a lot of people have this idea that you need to turn to government for everything. Sometimes you have to help yourself first because we all know you'll climb mount Kilimanjaro before you see anything actually happen. At times you honestly gotta take the lead. 🙏🏻💛— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) November 24, 2020
Earlier this week, the star announced that she would be donating spectacles to children with albinism between ages 5-18.
“If you have a child with albinism between ages 5-18 and you can't afford specs or disadvantaged schools with learners that have albinism and don't have affordability for specs. Please alert me. Let's see what can be done as I try to champion this movement,” said Refilwe.
Veteran radio host DJ Fresh said he would like to contribute towards the movement by pledging five pairs of glasses.
The actress told fans that she can only help where she can, saying she is not “Mother Teresa”.
“I can't help everyone. I try where God has given me the strength to. Bear with me. If I can't, I can't ... Asseblief (please)," said Refilwe.
Guys ha ke Mother Theresa I can't help everyone, I try where God has given me the strength to. Bare with me. If I can't, I can't.... Asseblief.— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) November 24, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.