Refilwe Modiselle: 'A lot of people have this idea that you need to turn to government for everything'

Actress Refilwe Modiselle says taking the lead is the best way to get things done, rather than wait on handouts from the government.

The White Gold star got candid with her follower on Twitter this week, telling them to do away with the idea of needing to turn to the government for everything.

She said sometimes one has to help themself by taking a leap of faith

“Guys a lot of people have this idea that you need to turn to government for everything,” she said.

“Sometimes you have to help yourself first because we all know you'll climb Mount Kilimanjaro before you see anything actually happen. At times you honestly gotta take the lead.”