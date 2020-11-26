Minnie Dlamini Jones serves flames in post-preggy 'snapback' pic

Talk about a snapback! Within just a week of giving birth to baby Makhosini, TV presenter Minnie Dlamini Jones is showing off her sizzling hot body.

Last week Sunday, the new mommy took to social media to announce the arrival of her bundle of joy she shares with her husband Quinton.

While the duties of being a new mother require late night feeds and a lack of rest, little did Mzansi know that Mrs Jones would snap back this hard, so soon!

The TV presenter took to Instagram and shared a blazing hot picture of how she looks now that she's a new mother, leaving her fans and followers stanning even harder at how sexy and gorgeous she looks.