Yasss girl! Actress Thuso Mbedu in the running for Disney role
SA actress Thuso Mbedu is fighting to make her mark in Hollywood and the latest from US publications is that she's in the running for a role in a Disney series that — if secured — could make her a Hollywood household name.
According to The Illuminerdi, the Emmy-nominated actress may be joining the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in his upcoming series coming to Disney+.
Thuso, the publication says, is one of three actresses who secured a call back for one of the lead roles, the character of Riley.
Thuso is up against relatively unknown actress Anula Navlekar and Naomi Scott, who is popular for her role as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live action Aladdin.
Naomi Scott, Thuso Mbedu and Anula Navlekar are in consideration for a role in the Disney+ ‘OBI-WAN KENOBI’ series.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 23, 2020
According to CBR.com Obi-Wan Kenobi will take place in between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. It focuses on the life of Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has taken up residence on Tatooine to protect Luke Skywalker.
Thuso, who is currently focused on the much-anticipated release of the US film The Underground Railroad in which she stars in the lead role, hasn't said anything about the call back.
The actress has been focused on sharing her excitement about her upcoming big moment in the Barry Jenkins film.
The Emmy-nominated actress plays the role of Cora, the main character of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel.
Here's the recent teaser that Barry shared where Thuso is in her element!
