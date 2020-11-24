‘Coming 2 America’ starring SA’s Nomzamo Mbatha, hits screens in March

The long-awaited comedy sequel Coming 2 America, featuring SA’s very own Nomzamo Mbatha, has been confirmed for release in March 2021.

The US-based SA actress stars alongside Hollywood heavyweights Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes in the film.

According to a press statement, Amazon Studios has confirmed it has acquired worldwide rights to the film from Paramount Pictures, and that it’s set to launch on Amazon Prime Video on March 5 2021.

Confirming the news, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said: “Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time.

“Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius, along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure.

“We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite.”

Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne and Teyana Taylor are also lined up for the sequel.

Speaking to True Love magazine in August, Nomzamo opened up about auditioning for several roles in the US in 2019.

She said she received the call on her grandmother’s birthday to say she got the part in the film.

“It was a very surreal moment.

“When you have been holding onto a dream and hope, and it finally comes to pass, you don’t react in the way it had played out in your head. That Sunday I moved around in a daze.”

Nomzamo was in SA at the time and was given just 72 hours to return to America to finalise the paperwork, but first wanted to see her mother.

“Everything was a sprint — rushing my mother to fly to Joburg as I could not go without seeing her because I didn’t know when I would come back home.”

The film is set after the events of the 1988 original Coming to America and follows the newly crowned King Akeem, played by Eddie Murphy, and trusted confidante Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall.

The pair are seen embarking on a new adventure from the country of Zamunda to Queens, New York, where it all began. — TimesLIVE