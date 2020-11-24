Block art exhibition coming to PE
The inter-city tour of the Creative Block Exhibition is coming to Port Elizabeth next month, showcasing works by several creatives who successfully sold their art to the Spier Arts Trust, at the GFI Gallery.
Artists from across SA were invited to transform black blocks into artworks using their preferred media...
