Zodwa Wabantu announces launch of her premium cider

Talk about being about the bag, socialite Zodwa Wabantu has announced she's set to launch her own premium cider.

The dancer and businesswoman has added alcoholic beverages to the collection of products she has under her name, which include perfume and lipstick.

The well-known dancer took to Instagram to announce her latest business venture.

Zodwa when an artist invests in their own name as a brand, that's when you'll see whether one is a big deal or not. She then listed the things she does to build an empire.

She said she was proud she had a successful reality TV show, perfumes, lipstick, petroleum jelly and ciders, all under her name.