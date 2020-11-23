AKA on his admiration for Nasty C after he compared him to ProKid

Iyo! AKA landed in hot water with social media users after he stirred the pot by comparing Nasty C to the late veteran rapper ProKid.

What might have seemed as “harmless fun” to the Fela In Versace hitmaker turned into him having to explain why he was comparing the two hip hop heavyweights.

This comes after AKA took to Twitter with a poll asking tweeps who they liked more between Nasty C and Pro.