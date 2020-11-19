WATCH | The name's Kolisi, Siya Kolisi!: Bok captain tries his hand at acting in new advert

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has given SA a glimpse of his acting talent, starring in a new TV advert.

In the commercial, for MultiChoice’s DStv Explora Ultra, Siya can be seen summoning stars like comedian Kevin Hart, celebrity chef Siba Mtongana, actor James Spader and actress Michelle Botes to join him in forming the “perfect squad”.

Former England footballer and TV personality Ian Wright also makes a cameo appearance.

“Bra Ian, welcome to the winning team,” Siya can be heard telling Wright.

Watch the full video below: