WATCH | Jub Jub gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at 'Ndikhokhele' remix
Since releasing the remake version of his classic hit Ndikhokhele at the beginning of the month, rapper and TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the famous faces involved in the remix.
Jub Jub took to Instagram and showcased what took place when making the now widely loved remix.
Along with a few snaps, Jub Jub shared a video showing the artists having a great time while recording the song.
What got social media users talking the most was Nathi and Mlindo singing to the beat, while Rebecca Malope gave them one of her well-known performances.
The song features Benjamin Dube, Rebecca Malope, Mlindo The Vocalist, Judith Sephuma, Lebo Sekgobela, Black Diamond and Nathi.
During the press conference he hosted in Johannesburg last month, Jub Jub revealed that all profits made from the song would go to the families of the children who were affected or lost their lives during his drag racing accident in 2010.
After finally finding it within himself to face what happened 10 years ago, an emotional and nervous Jub Jub told TshisaLIVE how he never thought the day would come where he'd be talking to media about the drag racing incident, which took place while he was intoxicated.
“To tell you the truth, it was the most scariest thing ... because I really didn't think it was going to happen. I never thought a day would come where I'd be ready to boldly speak to you guys, especially about the ordeal.”
The controversial Moja Love presenter explained why he wanted all profits to go to the families.
“I know that some of the families could do with a little bit of help financially, simply because I know when that ordeal happened, those were school kids, those kids were studying to be somebody - we don't even know if some of those kids were going to be breadwinners. I don't know what those kids were going to be ...
“I'm not saying I want to replace those kids but what I'm saying is Ma, I'm here, I'm willing to be your son, to help you throughout, even the ones that are brain-damaged, I'm willing to help so they can feed their families.”
