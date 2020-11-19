'She's now with Lebo and Brenda in Kwaito heaven': Celebs and fans mourn the death of Mshoza
Tributes from celebs and fans have been pouring in after the death of Kwaito megastar Mshoza.
Khanyi Mbau confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Mshoza died in the early hours of Thursday morning.
“The family is still writing a statement and have asked if you [media] could give them some time, but they will release a statement,” Mbau said.
A member of Mshoza's team also confirmed the news.
The 37-year-old Kortes hitmaker captured the hearts of audiences in a music career that spanned over two decades.
She first burst onto the music scenes at the age of 10 as a dancer.
In the late 90s she danced for the kwaito group Chiskop and appeared on popular dance TV show Jam Alley, before signing a professional music contract at 15.
Her love life and plastic surgery often made headlines, but the star told TshisaLIVE last year that her music was all she needed to stay relevant.
“I do not need hype for my music, as I create classic hits. I was a superstar way before ‘hype’ was a thing. I use social media platforms to get across some truth about me and sometimes it shakes up the country,” Mshoza said.
The musician's death sent shock waves across the nation and drew heartfelt tributes from many of Mzansi's most famous faces, including rapper Gigi Lamayne, who called Mshoza a “Godmother” and “sister”.
“RIP Godmother. The Gigi Gang Loves you. We will tell you all about the strides when we see you again. You opened it all up. You fought and lived a good one. A pioneer. A sister. A fearless woman. Mbokodo,” the rapper wrote.
RIP Godmother. The Gigi Gang Loves you. We will tell you all about the strides when we see you again. You opened it all up. You fought and lived a good one. A pioneer. A sister. A fearless women. Mbokodo #Mshoza #kortes #bozza pic.twitter.com/K78SGYjE7T— #SlaapTigerxDJTiraxNaakxJustbhekiout! (@Gigi_Lamayne) November 19, 2020
Model Refilwe Modiselle said she was heartbroken at news of Mshoza's death and remembered a time when she worked with the star on a conversation about colourism.
How Mshoza, Sis how, why why why 😭😭😭😭😭. This is a memory from Hush a show I presented with Zola Hashatsi. The last project we worked on was for Slikouronlife addressing Colourism.— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) November 19, 2020
💔💔💔💔💔
Iyoh 2020....
Sweetest soul ever filled with love. 🕯️🤍🕊️.
Rest in peace sthandwa. pic.twitter.com/58XUgA51uN
Other celebs who paid tribute to the star included rapper Boity, L-Tido and Tipcee.
Yoh, haai! 💔💔💔 Rest In eternal Peace, Mshoza. 🥺😢💔 pic.twitter.com/atyO9Le0ew— Gogo Nomakhwezi ✨🕯 (@Boity) November 19, 2020
Damm rip mshoza! 💔🙏🏽 can 2020 end already! pic.twitter.com/WwFJu13R7a— 16V (@L_Tido) November 19, 2020
Just received some bad News Mshoza wamaboza is no more 😢😢😢😢😭😭 and lapho we were instudio few weeks ago naye euuu kwaze kwabuhlung #RIPMshoza— tipcee_ (@tipcee3) November 19, 2020
What?!!!.....2020 Ke horror movie straight....RIP Mshoza 💔🙏🕊— Pinkygirl 🇿🇦 (@tebogopinkygirl) November 19, 2020
Yet another loss to the music industry.— SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) November 19, 2020
It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi, affectionately known as Mshoza. #RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/q9gKe25QlT
Dear 2020.— Marthunis J Barnard (@MarthunisB) November 19, 2020
Please can you now stop. The loss of Mshoza is the final straw. I cannot believe that she now joins the many greats in heaven like Sis Brenda, Ma Mary Twala, and Dennis Goldberg.
To the family of Mshoza, rest in peace. I think heaven sounds amazing today.#RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/7togX8VkoO
They ignored your legacy as one of Kwaito's female rap pioneers. I wish time was on your side to prove them wrong 🖤 RIP Mshoza. pic.twitter.com/sgST0SsFTf— Sisa (@Titanbaddie) November 19, 2020
The world underrated her, body shamed her, called her names but through it all she won, conquered and inspired many.— Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) November 19, 2020
The godmother of KWAITO, the Queen 👑 of KWAITO,
Long Live Mshoza #RIPmshoza pic.twitter.com/VoKQywC6Bp
Rest in perfect peace Sonto— LOVE & LIGHT (@star_leane) November 19, 2020
Rest in peace Mshoza wamabhoza... Awu bhoza yam 😭💔#RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/qzk6GyuXPf
RIP Mshoza thank you for blessing us with great music. pic.twitter.com/UdFwPhAmb3— Goodwill Thomo (@Goodwill_Thomo) November 19, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.