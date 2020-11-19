'She's now with Lebo and Brenda in Kwaito heaven': Celebs and fans mourn the death of Mshoza

Tributes from celebs and fans have been pouring in after the death of Kwaito megastar Mshoza.

Khanyi Mbau confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Mshoza died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“The family is still writing a statement and have asked if you [media] could give them some time, but they will release a statement,” Mbau said.

A member of Mshoza's team also confirmed the news.

The 37-year-old Kortes hitmaker captured the hearts of audiences in a music career that spanned over two decades.

She first burst onto the music scenes at the age of 10 as a dancer.

In the late 90s she danced for the kwaito group Chiskop and appeared on popular dance TV show Jam Alley, before signing a professional music contract at 15.

Her love life and plastic surgery often made headlines, but the star told TshisaLIVE last year that her music was all she needed to stay relevant.

“I do not need hype for my music, as I create classic hits. I was a superstar way before ‘hype’ was a thing. I use social media platforms to get across some truth about me and sometimes it shakes up the country,” Mshoza said.