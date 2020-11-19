Leisure

'She's now with Lebo and Brenda in Kwaito heaven': Celebs and fans mourn the death of Mshoza

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 19 November 2020
Mshoza during the Official SA Fashion Week Opening Party in association with Cruz Vodka at The Mark on October 22 2018 in Sandton.
Mshoza during the Official SA Fashion Week Opening Party in association with Cruz Vodka at The Mark on October 22 2018 in Sandton.
Image: Photo by Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Tributes from celebs and fans have been pouring in after the death of Kwaito megastar Mshoza.

Khanyi Mbau confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Mshoza died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“The family is still writing a statement and have asked if you [media] could give them some time, but they will release a statement,” Mbau said. 

A member of Mshoza's team also confirmed the news.  

The 37-year-old Kortes hitmaker captured the hearts of audiences in a music career that spanned over two decades.

She first burst onto the music scenes at the age of 10 as a dancer.

In the late 90s she danced for the kwaito group Chiskop and appeared on popular dance TV show Jam Alley, before signing a professional music contract at 15.

Her love life and plastic surgery often made headlines, but the star told TshisaLIVE last year that her music was all she needed to stay relevant.

“I do not need hype for my music, as I create classic hits. I was a superstar way before ‘hype’ was a thing. I use social media platforms to get across some truth about me and sometimes it shakes up the country,” Mshoza said.

The musician's death sent shock waves across the nation and drew heartfelt tributes from many of Mzansi's most famous faces, including rapper Gigi Lamayne, who called Mshoza a “Godmother” and “sister”.

“RIP Godmother. The Gigi Gang Loves you. We will tell you all about the strides when we see you again. You opened it all up. You fought and lived a good one. A pioneer. A sister. A fearless woman. Mbokodo,” the rapper wrote.

Model Refilwe Modiselle said she was heartbroken at news of Mshoza's death and remembered a time when she worked with the star on a conversation about colourism.

Other celebs who paid tribute to the star included rapper Boity, L-Tido and Tipcee.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NMU team helps build robotic prosthetic hand
Zweli Mkhize visits Nelson Mandela Bay

Most Read

X